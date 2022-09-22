Blog
New developments in the serverless ecosystem
Introducing a new Yandex Cloud Apps, access to Yandex Cloud Logging, Websocket support in API Gateway, and function instance reservations.
Yandex Cloud and Yandex 360 combine
Yandex Cloud and Yandex 360 joined forces to present a wide range of cloud services. The idea behind the partnership is to streamline how users and businesses interact with Yandex’s B2B services, unlocking new opportunities for everyone in the market.
Yandex Cloud helps develop unique neural network for Lake Baikal ecomonitoring
A team of scientists and researchers unveiled a neural network for monitoring the ecosystem of Lake Baikal using the Yandex Cloud platform. It’s an important project: keeping an eye on conditions of the lake, assessing the local impact of climate change.
Data Platform announcements and launches
Introducing Yandex Query, a new version of Yandex DataSphere, more features in Yandex Data Transfer, and updates to Managed Database services.
New security solutions
Integrations with Yandex Audit Trails, more tools supporting Yandex Cloud, and security-related platform updates.
Announcements in infrastructure services
In this article we’ll tell you about our new managed Yandex Cloud Backup service, recent changes to load balancers, and other components of our infrastructure service group.
Yandex SmartCaptcha is now public
All Yandex Cloud users can now access to our SmartCaptcha service. Our pricing and SLA rules apply to it.