New developments in the serverless ecosystem

Introducing a new Yandex Cloud Apps, access to Yandex Cloud Logging, Websocket support in API Gateway, and function instance reservations.

September 22, 2022
Yandex Cloud and Yandex 360 combine

Yandex Cloud and Yandex 360 joined forces to present a wide range of cloud services. The idea behind the partnership is to streamline how users and businesses interact with Yandex’s B2B services, unlocking new opportunities for everyone in the market.

September 22, 2022
Yandex Cloud helps develop unique neural network for Lake Baikal ecomonitoring

A team of scientists and researchers unveiled a neural network for monitoring the ecosystem of Lake Baikal using the Yandex Cloud platform. It’s an important project: keeping an eye on conditions of the lake, assessing the local impact of climate change.

September 22, 2022
Data Platform announcements and launches

Introducing Yandex Query, a new version of Yandex DataSphere, more features in Yandex Data Transfer, and updates to Managed Database services.

September 22, 2022
New security solutions

Integrations with Yandex Audit Trails, more tools supporting Yandex Cloud, and security-related platform updates.

September 22, 2022
Announcements in infrastructure services

In this article we’ll tell you about our new managed Yandex Cloud Backup service, recent changes to load balancers, and other components of our infrastructure service group.

September 22, 2022
Yandex SmartCaptcha is now public

All Yandex Cloud users can now access to our SmartCaptcha service. Our pricing and SLA rules apply to it.

September 5, 2022
Yandex Cloud: Results for H1 2022

This report is not just about sharing our financials — we also want to draw attention to how demand for cloud services has changed across different industries.

August 3, 2022
