OpenSearch is an Apache 2.0-licensed search system built on open-source code. Leading global vendors like AWS, SAP, CapitalOne, RedHat, and Logz.io helped launch it, and the fact that it is open source means developers can easily integrate OpenSearch into their own projects.
Yandex Managed Service for OpenSearch: Now in Public Preview
This solution is perfect for developers looking to set up fast search and analysis for large amounts of data in the cloud. Managed Service for OpenSearch also allows users to carry out app monitoring in order to boost stability and security.
Managed Service for OpenSearch makes it possible for users to improve how data is analyzed and searched on their sites. Companies can build user-friendly search tools for their stores in addition to improving how they monitor app security. Managed Service for OpenSearch also carries out centralized log and system analysis, helping users identify potential threats in advance, while the simple dashboards make it easy to look through and analyze data.
“Managed Service for OpenSearch was launched by a team with extensive development experience and deep familiarity with open-source systems. That simplifies support for our users while also letting them participate in the service’s growth.”
The product’s configuration is optimized for the cluster size chosen. Moving forward, Managed Service for OpenSearch will support third-party sources for authorization and cold/hot cluster zones. That will save users money they might have otherwise spent on storage for archived data.
Yandex Cloud offers OpenSearch as a managed cloud service, meaning that users don’t need to worry about backups, monitoring, infrastructure fault-tolerance, and software updates.
Managed Service for OpenSearch is in the Preview stage and available free of charge. All users can access it via the console.