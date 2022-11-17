Yandex Managed Service for OpenSearch: Now in Public Preview

“Managed Service for OpenSearch was launched by a team with extensive development experience and deep familiarity with open-source systems. That simplifies support for our users while also letting them participate in the service’s growth.”

The product’s configuration is optimized for the cluster size chosen. Moving forward, Managed Service for OpenSearch will support third-party sources for authorization and cold/hot cluster zones. That will save users money they might have otherwise spent on storage for archived data.

Yandex Cloud offers OpenSearch as a managed cloud service, meaning that users don’t need to worry about backups, monitoring, infrastructure fault-tolerance, and software updates.