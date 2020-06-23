Get rid of latency: how the Hacktory platform migrated to Yandex Cloud

Hacktory professionals were involved in remote learning before it was a global necessity. The platform was created a year ago and has used cloud technology since its launch to provide users with isolated access to their own infrastructure. This is convenient because workloads are intermittent: when training is underway, up to 300-500 instances are required per 100 users.

Each platform user is provided with their own isolated virtual environment, including a workstation and a set of VM instances. Minimum latency has always been a critical indicator of platform performance. The lower the latency, the more comfortable it is for a user to use a workstation and the higher platform usability is overall.

We initially used AWS for everything, but we couldn’t always guarantee the quality of service for Russian users. For starters, there were risks associated with claims from Russia’s communications watchdog (Roskomnadzor) against foreign providers. Moreover, the configuration lent itself to high latency.

The problem got worse in the winter of 2020: the platform earned good reviews in the community and traffic increased by 30%. We received a lot of new users between the ages of 18-35 who wanted to either do web security or grow to middle developer. It got harder to work. It even happened that the service failed to start every other time. We decided to look for a Russian cloud provider to avoid AWS vendor lock-in and build a distributed system.

The Hacktory team came to realize that most well-known cloud providers don’t provide infrastructure in Russia. So, the first absolute advantage of Yandex Cloud was that there servers are located in Russia. This makes platform access much faster than other cloud providers. Its API is also compatible with the other cloud systems that Hacktory still uses, so migration was easy.

And this isn’t even the full list of advantages. The Hacktory team joined the Yandex Cloud Boost program and received a grant of RUB 200,000 (approximately $2700.00) from Yandex, which proved useful during migration.