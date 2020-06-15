JivoSite moved the infrastructure loop in Russia from AWS to Yandex Cloud

The history of JivoSite began 8 years ago with freemium online chats. The service quickly gained popularity with thousands of chats running simultaneously during peak times.

The pandemic impacted user activity, but many companies managed to adjust. The churn rate in Russia was insignificant and we were able to compensate by attracting new users. At the same time, our reach in foreign markets increased. SMEs are actively moving online, but their resources are limited and sometimes there isn’t enough staff to process all the requests. If lots of businesses previously put off trying the service, now they need an affordable solution that will let them engage customers faster, communicate with them online, boost sales, and increase the productivity of customer support operators. They’re trying different options, including JivoSite tools. It’s essential to ensure widgets can be easily integrated without involving full-time developers. It’s also important to be able to communicate with customers over a variety of channels in a single app.

New horizons for remote work gurus New horizons for remote work gurus

The JivoSite team works remotely full-time and can share their successful experience with distributed development. It takes just 15 minutes to start a new debugging environment. Historically, we used AWS + Ansible for auto deployment, but then the situation changed.

In 2012, JivoSite only employed 10 people. By the end of March 2020, the team had more than a hundred employees: 30 people worked in the office (accounting and sales) and another 100 (development, design, marketing, and support) worked remotely. For JivoSite, availability of the app and its convenient infrastructure have always been top priorities. That’s why our developers decided on cloud platforms. We migrated the data of our Russian users to Russia in 2018. AWS couldn’t deliver content to customers as quickly as we expected.

We faced the technical challenges that we describe in the case as early as in 2018. We started actively addressing them in 2019, and the transition from the pilot project to migrating the production environment to Yandex Cloud coincided with the lockdown in the spring of 2020.

By the end of 2018, we couldn’t find a cloud solution that met JivoSite’s requirements, so we moved Russian users to bare metal servers as a temporary solution. We transferred the DB, backend, and static content to leased physical servers. The disadvantages of this solution were immediately apparent: the physical machines were difficult to support and, even though the company spent a lot of time maintaining them, this had a negative impact on the stability of communication channels.

In the fall of 2019, JivoSite experts assessed Yandex.Cloud and a variety of managed services in a single ecosystem and decided to launch a pilot. Spoiler: the pilot was a success, and we soon transferred the production load to Yandex Cloud.