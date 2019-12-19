Time to market as the reason for Leroy Merlin East to start using Yandex Cloud platform

A major goal for Leroy Merlin is to build a platform to manage data for today’s decentralized data flows. This includes over 100 different databases, including web analytics, product data, and consumer shopping cart data.

Two main requirements for the platform:

Scalability at all levels.

Capacity to evolve into a hybrid solution.

As soon as we build the platform, we’ll launch predictive analytics to bring together data from completely different sources, both internal and external.