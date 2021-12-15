The voice bot that saved MegaFon 75% on communcation costs

MegaFon reached out to our partner Neuro.net for help in developing a voice bot for customer contacts. The client wanted to:

Promptly notify their customers about custom offers from MegaFon and their partners.

Maintain customer contact quality.

Relieve human operators of routine tasks that could be effectively automated through voice technologies.

The digital operator Neuro.net had to inform the customers, offer them new pricing plans and services, process customer objections, carry out surveys, and collect feedback. The digital agent’s offers were tailored for the customer’s preferences and behavioral dynamics. A key task in deploying a digital contact center was to promptly inform customers about new offers while they are still relevant and likely to be welcomed by the user.

The Neuro.net team suggested involving the use of Yandex SpeechKit and the server capacities of Yandex Cloud. Such a high-volume, national project demanded cloud technology. The client wanted to launch the pilot as soon as possible and quickly scale it up, but preserve the scale-as-you-grow flexibility. MegaFon expected to be able to increase or decrease the number of calls to customers depending on the market situation.

Another point in favor of the cloud was clients' ability to keep their solutions up-to-date, to leverage state-of-the-art technology, and to relieve their IT team from time-consuming support service and update tasks — these tasks are now delegated to the engineers of Yandex Cloud as the SaaS provider.

The cloud is also more cost-effective: MegaFon could save on their equipment cost of ownership, technical expert payroll, and other related costs.