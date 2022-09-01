Launch and scale
your IT projects with
Yandex Cloud Boost
Yandex Cloud offers up to one million RUB cloud credits, help from Yandex architects and access to other Yandex services on special terms.
A program for every team
Choose the program level that fits you. We have a solution for every startup stage.
Start program for your IT project to take off the ground
6 months
Free access to Yandex Tracker for a team of up to 10 members for 6 months
Migrate program for teams who want to reduce IT infrastructure costs and easily scale the product
2 months
Architecture review with Yandex Cloud
Advanced technical support
20% discount on a number of services³
We partner with venture capital firms and accelerators to provide extra benefits to associated companies
Check individual offer with partners
Are you eligible for a Cloud Boost program?
You are developing your own digital product
For example, an online service, a platform, an aggregator, a game or something else.
Your project is at least at the MVP stage
At the Start level, it’s enough to have a website, app, or demo. At the Migrate level, we expect you to have the business running (sales and revenue).
You’re ready to get started quickly
You should be ready to start testing immediately after receiving your cloud credits.
Get approved in just seven days
Get your cloud credits and start testing Yandex Cloud within a week of submitting your application: no paperwork, no lengthy approval process.
FAQ
Can the grant really reach one million RUB?
Yes, it can. Under the Migrate program, first you will receive the main part of the grant of 200,000 RUB. If this is insufficient for the testing period, contact your grant manager and you can get up to another 800,000 RUB.
What can I use the cloud credits for?
You can spend ¼ of the grant on Compute Cloud, VPC, Object Storage, Network Load Balancer, Marketplace, DataSphere, SpeechKit, Translate, Vision, and ¾ on other services. You can learn more about the services here. You will see the grant distribution in the Yandex Cloud management console.
Why was I rejected?
If your product has not yet reached the minimum viable product (MVP) stage, or if your company doesn’t develop its own software or product, but acts as an integrator — these are common grounds for rejection.
Can I apply for the program as an individual?
No. Only legal entities can participate in the program, i.e. LLCs.
I already use Yandex Cloud. Can I apply for the program?
If you are already using Yandex Cloud as a legal entity, then you will not be able to participate in the program.
Program eligibility criteria
Before you apply, please check that your company meets the following requirements:
- You must be engaged in development of a software-based product or service that will form a core piece of your current or intended business — the exclusive rights to this software belong to you and are not licensed.
- Your company must be a for-profit business.
- Your company is not an educational institution, government entity, dev shop, consultancy, agency.
- Your company is not bitcoin or cryptomining company.
- Your company has not been participating in Yandex Cloud Boost program.
- Your company is a new customer of Yandex Cloud Platform.
- Your company has registered Business account on Yandex Cloud Platform.
One step to your cloud credits
Fill out this short form to apply for your cloud credits.
1. Includes VAT. Terms and conditions for the provision of the grant are specified in the full program terms and conditions.
2. The standard period for testing and migration is two months. If you need more time, we will consider your case.
3. The list of services that discounts apply to is specified in the full terms and conditions of the program.