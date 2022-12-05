Get started
DataLens Festival
December 5-16

Yandex DataLens Festival

Yandex Cloud is hosting an online festival for analysts and managers focused on best practices for data visualization and analysis in Yandex DataLens.

Experts will dive deep into how to work with DataLens, compare it to other solutions, and how to plan the migration to the new BI system. The event will be held in Russian. Registrationis free of charge.

Who is the festival for?

  • Analysts using or interested in taking a closer look at DataLens
  • Managers and analytical team leads deciding which BI system meets company needs

What’s in store?

  • Videos, tips, and tricks from BI experts working for Yandex Cloud, Yolva, DeloTech, and other companies
  • Live Q& A sessions where you can get answers from experts on what’s bothering you
  • Practical exercises from experts
  • A competition and surprises for the winners

Why you should join us

card-image

New skills

Level-up your analytics with practical case studies

card-image

Real life examples

Get help making informed decisions about migrating to a new BI system

card-image

Community

Swap stories with a likeminded group of professionals in Telegram

card-image

Bonus

Try your luck in the competition and walk away with a great prize

Program

You’re welcome to participate in one track or both. The festival will be held on the Yandex Practicum platform with access via a personal account. Tickets are free with registration in advance required.

Week 1: Building dashboards in Yandex DataLens

card-image

An overview of Yandex DataLens in comparison to other systems

card-image

Case studies on migrating reports to Yandex DataLens

card-image

Q& A session with an expert

Week 2: Corporate analytics in Yandex Cloud

card-image

Everything you need to know about cloud-based analytics

card-image

Case studies on migrating analytics systems to Yandex Cloud

card-image

Q& A session with an expert

Course experts

card-image

Pavel Dubinin

Business Development Director, Yandex DataLens. An active member in the Yandex DataLens community on Telegram

card-image

Roman Bunin

Head of BI Excellence Team, Yandex DataLens. Former Head of Analytics for Yandex Go

card-image

Dmitry Teryoshkin

Head of Data Analysis and Reporting, DeloTech

card-image

Leonid Solovyov

Lead Consultant, Yolva

FAQ

Can I attend the festival? What does it involve?

Analysts, managers, and team leads from all around the world are welcome to join. The festival will be held online, and attendance is free of charge.

Do I need to register to attend the online lessons?

We recommend registering to unlock access to all the materials we’ll have. That will also keep you from missing out on the competition.

I’m not an analyst nor a manager. Can I come?

The program is designed for professionals who understand the basics of BI or have built BI systems. While we’ll be skipping past the fundamentals this time, but you’re welcome to join other Yandex Cloud events.

What will I get after the festival?

You can participate in a competition seeing who scored the highest on the practical assignments. There will be no certificates or diplomas given for attendance.

Will the online lessons be recorded?

Yes. You’ll be able to watch the recordings in your personal account or on the Yandex Cloud YouTube channel after the event.

Register is over

All videos will be available after December 16