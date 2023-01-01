Backup policies
Backups of Yandex Cloud resources are created in Cloud Backup automatically according to backup policies.
The backup policy specifies:
- Backup frequency: By hour, day, week, or month. The time is written in the UTC±00:00 time zone.
- Backup type: Full or incremental. For more information, see Backup types.
- Snapshot retention settings.
Note
Backups can be created with a little delay from the schedule, depending on the current load on the service.
Storing backups
You can set up backup storage for the policy. The following can be stored for each VM included in the policy:
- All backups created under this policy.
- Only the last several backups.
- Only snapshots that are younger than a certain age, for example, created for the last few days.
The settings apply to all VMs in the policy.