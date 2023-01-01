Connecting Compute Cloud instances to Cloud Backup
If you want to back up your Yandex Compute Cloud instance in the Yandex Cloud Backup service, you need to connect it to this service and set it up properly.
You can connect your instance to Cloud Backup at creation by selecting an appropriate option. The option shows up only if a supported operating system is installed on the VM. For more information about the connection, see the instructions.
For the connection to work correctly, when creating an instance, you need to assign to it a service account with the
backup.editor role, a public IP address, and a security group with relevant rules (if this functionality is enabled for your cloud).
Once you have connected your instance to Cloud Backup and set it up, you need to link it to a backup policy.
Supported operating systems
Cloud Backup supports backup for instances running Ubuntu OS versions 20.04 or lower.
The OS must be installed from a public image (a Cloud Marketplace product). When creating an instance, you can select the OS directly or use an image or disk snapshot from a different instance, if the OS was installed on it from a public image as well.
Ubuntu 22.04 and CentOS 7 will be supported by Cloud Backup later.
Service accounts
Service account is a special account on behalf of which VM backups are created and uploaded to a Cloud Backup storage.
When you create a VM for which you want to set up backups in Cloud Backup, you need to link to it a service account with the
backup.editor role.
You can assign the role to an existing service account or create a service account with relevant roles.
Public IP address
The VM instance connected to Cloud Backup must exchange data with the backup provider server. For this, when creating a VM, you need to assign to it a public IP address in Yandex Virtual Private Cloud.
Using a public IP address is a paid service. For more information, see Pricing for Virtual Private Cloud.
Security groups
Note
Security groups are at the Preview stage. If they aren't available on your network, all incoming and outgoing traffic is enabled for the resources and no additional setup is required.
Security groups let you manage VM access to resources in Yandex Cloud or on the internet.
For your VM instance to be able to exchange data with the backup provider servers, when creating it and connecting to Cloud Backup, you need to select a security group that allows outgoing TCP traffic to the IP range
193.32.199.0/24 on ports
443,
7770-7800,
43234, and
45284. For this, you need to create the following (or
broader) rules in the group:
|Port range
|Protocol
|Destination type
|Purpose
|443
|TCP
|CIDR
|193.32.199.0/24
|7770-7800
|TCP
|CIDR
|193.32.199.0/24
|43234
|TCP
|CIDR
|193.32.199.0/24
|45284
|TCP
|CIDR
|193.32.199.0/24
You can add the rules to an existing security group or create a new group with the rules.