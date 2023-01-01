Creating a VM with a connection to Cloud Backup
Note
You can only connect a VM to Cloud Backup when creating it. To connect an existing VM to Cloud Backup, take snapshots of the VM's disks and create a new VM from the snapshots by selecting the backup option. The Ubuntu versions 20.04 and below are supported.
Management console
- In the management console, select the folder where you want to create a VM.
- In the list of services, select Compute Cloud.
- Click Create VM.
- Under Image/boot disk selection, choose Ubuntu version 20.04 or lower.
- Specify the VM parameters. For more information, see Creating a VM from a public Linux image.
- Under Backup, select the Cloud Backup connection option for your VM.
- Under Access, select the service account with the
backup.editorrole. If you don't have a service account:
- Click Create new.
- In the window that opens, enter a name for the service account.
- In the Roles in folder field, click and select
backup.editor.
- Click Create.
- Click Create VM.
Once the VM changes to the
Running status, the Cloud Backup agent starts to install. This may take a few minutes. After that, the VM can be added to backup policies.