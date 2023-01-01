yc managed-kafka connector-s3-sink update
Modify attributes of a Kafka S3-Sink connector.
Command Usage
Syntax:
yc managed-kafka connector-s3-sink update <CONNECTOR-NAME> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--cluster-id
|
string
Kafka cluster id.
|
--cluster-name
|
string
Kafka cluster name.
|
--tasks-max
|
int
Maximum number of s3-sink connector tasks.
|
--properties
|
key=value[,key=value...]
Additional properties for the Kafka s3-sink connector as key-value pairs.
|
--topics
|
string
List of topics, separated by comma, that will be replicated to bucket of s3-compatible storage.
|
--file-max-records
|
int
Max records number per single file in bucket of s3-compatible storage.
|
--bucket-name
|
string
Bucket of s3-compatible storage.
|
--access-key-id
|
string
ID of aws-compatible static-key.
|
--secret-access-key
|
string
Secret key of aws-compatible static-key.
|
--storage-endpoint
|
string
Endpoint of s3-compatible storage. Example: "storage.yandexcloud.net".
|
--region
|
string
Region of s3-compatible storage. Default: "us-east-1".
|
--async
|Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.
Global Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--profile
|
string
Set the custom configuration file.
|
--debug
|Debug logging.
|
--debug-grpc
|Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
|
--no-user-output
|Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
|
--retry
|
int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
|
--cloud-id
|
string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
|
--folder-id
|
string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
|
--folder-name
|
string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
|
--endpoint
|
string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
|
--token
|
string
Set the OAuth token to use.
|
--format
|
string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
|
-h,
--help
|Display help for the command.