Get started
Command line interface

yc serverless trigger create mail

Written by

    Create Mail trigger

    Command Usage

    Syntax:

    yc serverless trigger create mail <TRIGGER-NAME> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]

    Flags

    Flag Description
    --name string
    Trigger name.
    --description string
    Trigger description.
    --labels key=value[,key=value...]
    A list of label KEY=VALUE pairs to add. For example, to add two labels named 'foo' and 'bar', both with the value 'baz', use '--labels foo=baz,bar=baz'.
    --invoke-function-id string
    Function to be invoked by worker on receiving email.
    --invoke-function-name string
    Function to be invoked by worker on receiving email.
    --invoke-function-tag string
    Function tag.
    --invoke-function-service-account-id string
    Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the function.
    --invoke-function-service-account-name string
    Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the function.
    --invoke-container-id string
    Container to be invoked by worker on receiving email.
    --invoke-container-name string
    Container to be invoked by worker on receiving email.
    --invoke-container-path string
    Container endpoint path.
    --invoke-container-service-account-id string
    Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the container.
    --invoke-container-service-account-name string
    Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the container.
    --retry-attempts int
    Retry attempts, Default: 0
    --retry-interval duration
    Retry interval. Examples: '10s', '1m'.
    --dlq-queue-id string
    Dead letter queue identifier.
    --dlq-service-account-id string
    Service account to handle dead letter queue.
    --dlq-service-account-name string
    Service account to handle dead letter queue.
    --async Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.

    Global Flags

    Flag Description
    --profile string
    Set the custom configuration file.
    --debug Debug logging.
    --debug-grpc Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
    --no-user-output Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
    --retry int
    Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
    Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
    Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
    --cloud-id string
    Set the ID of the cloud to use.
    --folder-id string
    Set the ID of the folder to use.
    --folder-name string
    Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
    --endpoint string
    Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
    --token string
    Set the OAuth token to use.
    --format string
    Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
    -h,--help Display help for the command.