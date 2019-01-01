Yandex Compute Cloud
Yandex Compute Cloud provides the scalable computing power you need to create and manage virtual machines. The service supports preemptible virtual machines and fault-tolerant instance groups.
You can connect to disks with Linux images from the Marketplace. Each disk is automatically replicated in its availability zone, ensuring reliable data storage. To make migrating data from one disk to another even easier, Compute Cloud also supports disk snapshots.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with Russian Federal Law 152-FZ.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Compute Cloud.
Getting started
Create your first VM or instance group
Step-by-step instructions
How to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn about the relationship between VMs, disks, snapshots, and images
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations
Questions and answers
Answers to frequently asked questions about the service