Yandex Data Proc

The service helps you deploy Apache Hadoop ® and Apache Spark™ clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure. You define the cluster size, node capacity, and Apache® services (Spark™, HDFS, YARN, Hive, HBase®, Oozie™, Sqoop™, Flume™, Tez®, and Zeppelin™) yourself.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected in compliance with the following standards:
  • Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ "On personal data".
  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
  • General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
  • ISO 27001.
  • ISO 27017.
  • ISO 27018.
  • GOST 57580.1-2017.
Apache®, Apache Hadoop®, and Apache Spark™ are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries.