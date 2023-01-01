Get started
Yandex Data Transfer

Yandex Data Transfer is designed to logically transfer data between sources and targets. These can be DBMS, object stores, or message brokers.
Yandex Data Transfer allows you to:
  • Transfer your databases to the cloud, including both managed database services and custom installations based on Yandex Compute Cloud VMs.
  • Create remote DB replicas.
  • Aggregate data from a variety of sources in a single Data Warehouse powered by ClickHouse.
  • Back up and save data from any available source to Yandex Object Storage.
  • Save arbitrary data received from message brokers to Cloud Storage.
Data Transfer supports several data transfer scenarios, all of which maintain the source's running state and minimize the downtime of applications using the source.