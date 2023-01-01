Get started
Yandex Identity and Access Management

Yandex Identity and Access Management (IAM) is an identification and access management service that helps you centrally manage the access rights of users to your Yandex Cloud resources. IAM makes sure that all operations with resources are run only by users who have the appropriate permissions.
Yandex Cloud complies with the law No. 152-FZ of the Russian Federation "On Personal Data".