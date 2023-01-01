Yandex Cloud Interconnect
Yandex Cloud Interconnect lets you establish a private dedicated connection between your local network infrastructure and Yandex Cloud. Dedicated connections are more reliable, more secure, and faster than internet connections.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure fully complies with the Russian Federal Law on Personal Data (No. 152-FZ).
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement.
