Yandex IoT Core
Yandex IoT Core is a cloud-based fail-safe MQTT server that ensures secure two-way communication between devices and local or cloud resources.
Getting started
Create your first registry and add a device
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn more about concepts and resources of the service
Practical guidelines
Perform common tasks with devices and registries
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations