Yandex Managed Service for MySQL®

Yandex Managed Service for MySQL® helps you deploy and maintain MySQL database clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure. The service supports MySQL 5.7 and MySQL 8.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected in compliance with the following standards:
  • Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ "On personal data".
  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
  • General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
  • ISO 27001.
  • ISO 27017.
  • ISO 27018.
  • GOST 57580.1-2017.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Managed Databases.