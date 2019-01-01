Get started
Yandex Managed Service for PostgreSQL

Managed Service for PostgreSQL helps you deploy and maintain PostgreSQL server clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure. The service supports PostgreSQL 11, 12, 13, and 14, as well as PostgreSQL 11, 12, 13, and 14 for 1C.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected per the following standards:
  • Russian Federation Federal Statute No. 152-FZ on Personally Identifiable Information.
  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
  • General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
  • ISO 27001.
  • ISO 27017.
  • ISO 27018.
  • GOST 57580.1-2017.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Managed Databases.