Yandex Managed Service for Redis
Managed Service for Redis allows you to deploy and maintain Redis 6.2 server clusters in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure. Redis is a high-performance open-source NoSQL DBMS that works with key-value data.
Managed Service for Redis is often used to:
- Create queue servers (publish-subscribe mechanism).
- Cache the results of queries against the primary database.
- Cache intermediate results when processing data.
- Manage user sessions and counters: number of users online, views, etc.
You can manage the service via the management console, the Yandex Cloud command-line interface (CLI), the API, or Terraform.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure in compliance with the following standards:
- Russian Federal Law No. 152-FZ.
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
- ISO 27001.
- ISO 27017.
- ISO 27018.
- GOST 57580.1-2017.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Managed Databases.
Getting started
Create the first database cluster
Step-by-step instructions
How to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn about basic concepts and how the service works
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations