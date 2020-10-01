Yandex Monitoring
Yandex Monitoring allows you to gather, store, and display metrics as charts in dashboards.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Monitoring.
Getting started
Start monitoring your metrics
Step-by-step instructions
How to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn about basic concepts and service functions
Agent for delivering metrics
Set up delivery of system metrics or application metrics via Yandex Unified Agent
Query language
Description of query language for converting metrics
Alerting
Set up metric change alerts
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Permissions required for using the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations
Questions and answers
Answers to frequently asked questions