Yandex Network Load Balancer

Yandex Network Load Balancer helps ensure applications' fault tolerance by evenly distributing loads across cloud resources. The service lets you create network load balancers and combine cloud resources into target groups across which traffic can be distributed. Health checks regularly examine resources from the target group connected to the load balancer, ensuring that traffic is only sent to working resources.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with Russian Federal Law 152-FZ.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Network Load Balancer.