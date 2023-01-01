Yandex Cloud overview
Yandex Cloud is a full-fledged cloud platform that makes it easy for you to securely get as much computing power as you need, to supplement your on-premise facilities or to replace them. Offering a range of cloud resources like virtual machines, block storage, databases, and much more, Yandex Cloud assumes all responsibility for maintaining their health and performance, freeing you up to focus on more business-critical tasks.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with Russian Federal Law 152-FZ.