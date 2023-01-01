Yandex Resource Manager
The Yandex Resource Manager service defines the Yandex Cloud resource model and allows you to structure your resources using folders.
Yandex Cloud complies with the law No. 152-FZ of the Russian Federation "On Personal Data".
Getting started
Create the first folder
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn about the Yandex Cloud resource model
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service