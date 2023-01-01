Yandex SmartCaptcha
Yandex SmartCaptcha lets you determine who the system user is: an individual or a computer.
Getting started
Set up the first widget and check the user
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform routine operations
Widget installation methods
Learn about the methods to add SmartCaptcha to your site
Invisible CAPTCHA
Show the CAPTCHA only for queries that the service considers suspicious
CAPTCHA in React
React package to work with SmartCaptcha
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Pricing policy
Service pricing and cost calculations
Demo page
See how SmartCaptcha works