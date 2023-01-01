Get started
Yandex SpeechKit

Yandex SpeechKit enables app developers to use speech recognition (Speech-to-Text) and speech synthesis (Text-to-Speech) technologies.
SpeechKit is accessible via the API.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with Russian Federal Law 152-FZ.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Compute Cloud.