Get started
Yandex Object Storage

Yandex Object Storage

Yandex Object Storage is a universal, scalable solution for data storage, and the perfect choice both for high-load services that require fast, reliable access to data, as well as projects with minimal requirements for storage infrastructure.
With Object Storage, you can:
The Yandex Object Storage HTTP API is compatible with the Amazon S3 API. This means that, when working with the service, you can use multiple tools designed for object storage operations.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with Russian Federal Law 152-FZ.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Level for Yandex Object Storage.