Use this service to integrate Yandex Translate algorithms into end-user applications or web projects. Yandex Translate supports more than 90 languages and can translate individual words and complete texts.
To access the service, use the API.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure fully complies with the Russian Federal Law on Personal Data (No. 152-FZ).
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Translate.