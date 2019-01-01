Yandex Translate
Use this service to integrate Yandex Translate algorithms into end-user applications or web projects. Yandex Translate supports more than 90 languages and can translate individual words and complete texts.
To access the service, use the API.
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure fully complies with the Russian Federal Law on Personal Data (No. 152-FZ).
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Translate.
Getting started
Translate your text
Step-by-step instructions
Instructions on how to perform routine operations
Concepts
Learn more about the concepts of the service
API reference
HTTP API method descriptions
Quotas and limits
Technical and organizational limitations of the service
Access management
Configure access rights to work with the service
Pricing policy
Prices and rules for calculating the service cost