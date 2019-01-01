Yandex Virtual Private Cloud
Yandex Virtual Private Cloud allows you to manage cloud networks and enable cloud resources to connect to the internet and each other. Virtual Private Cloud allows you to create networks and subnets in the Yandex Cloud availability zones, assign private and public IP addresses to cloud resources, and provides a dedicated DDoS-Protection component.
Yandex Cloud infrastructure is fully secure and in compliance with Russian Federal Law 152-FZ.
The service is subject to the Service Level Agreement. The service level is defined in the Service Level for Yandex Virtual Private Cloud.
