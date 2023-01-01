Yandex Wiki
Yandex Wiki is a user-generated hub for all your company information, with pages that users can format and edit using the Markdown markup language or a visual editor. Any Wiki user can create and edit pages, and add comments. A history of user edits is saved to prevent important information from being lost.
Concepts
Learn how the work is organized in Wiki
Quick start
Set up your personal section in the Wiki
Use a visual editor
In Yandex Wiki, you can format pages without using markup, similarly to popular text editors
Configure access
By default, all users who have access to a page can edit it
Use Markdown markup
You can format the text of your Wiki pages using Markdown, as well as add dynamic blocks and tables to them
Markup reference
Wiki supports additional formatting elements that are not present in the standard Markdown syntax