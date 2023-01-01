Get started
Yandex Managed Service for YDB helps you deploy and maintain YDB databases in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure.
YDB is a distributed fault-tolerant SQL DBMS. YDB provides high availability, horizontal scalability, strict consistency, and ACID transaction support. Queries are made using an SQL dialect (YQL).
The Yandex Cloud infrastructure is protected pursuant to Russian Federal Law 152-FZ "On personal data".