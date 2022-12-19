General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
The GDPR regulates how personal data is collected and processed for individuals in the European Economic Zone. Designed to enhance personal data protection, it is the legal bedrock ensuring transparency for data collection, storage, and processing.
Yandex Cloud currently meets all key GDPR requirements. From receiving, modifying, and deleting personal data to comprehensive measures protecting the data we hold, we’re completely committed to privacy, with procedures in place for informing our customers when incidents occur.
Other certificates and standards
ISO
A global system of quality standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization.
PCI
Standards for secure usage of credit cards from the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council.
GOST R 57580
The Russian national security standard for banking and financial operations, required for all credit and non-credit financial organizations.
Cloud Security Alliance
An international organization promoting IS best practices for cloud services.