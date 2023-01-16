Yandex Tracker
Monitor all your tasks with Yandex Tracker, a service for project management, resource allocation, and collaboration.
Flexible work environment
Tracker is a convenient solution for businesses of all sizes, with a universal approach right for any industry.
Yandex best practices
Tracker was developed leveraging Yandex’s own experience managing processes and is used throughout the entire company.
Starting at $2.37 per user
The cost of a Tracker license covers everything you need to collaborate and manage processes within your company — just sign up and get to work.
Fault tolerance
Tracker is designed to handle heavy workloads, even those of major companies like Yandex.
Tracker offers something for every team
Development
Set up Agile development projects in Tracker: estimate timelines, plan sprints, monitor issue progress on a virtual board, and track their completion on dashboards.
Document flow
Set up document flows in Tracker. Collaborate on and approve documents on the same platform to formalize processes and eliminate routine tasks.
Marketing
Build dashboards to prepare materials for marketing campaigns. Make graphs and statistics to visualize and organize processes. Time tracking and comments make work with contractors more transparent.
Configure issue statuses and transitions
Configure statuses and transitions for specific processes to keep the entire team up-to-date on a project’s progress. Make decisions and optimize processes by getting the latest information about issues on dashboards.
What you can do with Tracker
Manage all issues in Tracker
In Tracker, every issue has its own page that includes a description, checklists, people in charge, deadlines, links to related issues, and other important information. It’s also a convenient way to request information, discuss details, and approve the results. Everyone linked to the issue automatically gets notifications about new comments, and decisions are recorded right on the page.
For individual use and small teams
Up to 5 users
Applies to the first 100 users
Up to 100 users
Applies to users 101-250
Up to 250 users
Applies to users 251-500
Up to 500 users
Ready to give Tracker a try?
Contact us for your personal grant to test Yandex Tracker, assistance in finding a migration partner,
and we’ll cover part of the implementation cost.
Questions and answers
How do I sign up for Tracker?
You can sign up for Tracker using your Yandex or work account. Once you’ve signed up, you will be able to create an organization for grouping users and managing access.
If your company uses an identity management system (Active Directory, Google Workspace) that supports the SAML protocol, you can set your employees up with federated access through a single sign-on system (SSO).
You can sign up for Tracker using your Yandex or work account. Once you’ve signed up, you will be able to create an organization for grouping users and managing access.
If your company uses an identity management system (Active Directory, Google Workspace) that supports the SAML protocol, you can set your employees up with federated access through a single sign-on system (SSO).
Is there an API?
Yes, you can use it to integrate Tracker with other systems to:
- Automate processes like creating, bulk editing, and finding issues by parameter.
- Create specific rules to process specific actions.
- Create browser extensions to work with Tracker.
Yes, you can use it to integrate Tracker with other systems to:
- Automate processes like creating, bulk editing, and finding issues by parameter.
- Create specific rules to process specific actions.
- Create browser extensions to work with Tracker.
What is the service’s SLA?
The Tracker SLA is 99.9% availability.
The Tracker SLA is 99.9% availability.
Are there any limits on the amount of data that can be stored or number of issues?
No, there aren’t any limits on the amount of the data stored or issues processed.
No, there aren’t any limits on the amount of the data stored or issues processed.
How do I transfer issue data from other systems to Tracker?
You can transfer your processes to Tracker using the API. We’d be happy to help with the migration! Contact us.
You can transfer your processes to Tracker using the API. We’d be happy to help with the migration! Contact us.