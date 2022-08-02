Yandex Wiki
A free service for creating a corporate knowledge hub.
Create wiki pages, add content, and edit them along with your colleagues.
Create a knowledge base
Save time searching for information
Design your pages
Manage access
Track changes
Add tasks and forms
Keep your project plan on Yandex Wiki
Store a full project description and add task lists from Yandex Tracker.
What else can Yandex Wiki do?
In-house knowledge base
Build a knowledge base for your entire team and collaborate with your colleagues to fill it with everything you need.
Corporate portal
Create an easy-to-use company portal for your employees. Bring together important information, links, contacts, and request forms.
Instructions for work processes
Keep instructions for internal processes on Yandex Wiki. Embed Yandex.Forms to create tasks in Yandex Tracker directly from the Yandex Wiki page.
FAQ
How do I start using Yandex Wiki?
Yandex Wiki is a free service that allows you to build your own knowledge base. To use Yandex Wiki, just log in to your account:
- If you are a Yandex Cloud Organization user, log in to your work account. Yandex Wiki will be activated for your organization and you’ll be able to create and edit pages right away.
- If you are not a Yandex Cloud Organization user yet, log in to your Yandex account. A new organization will be created automatically for you and you can start using Yandex Wiki.
How can I integrate Yandex Tracker and Wiki?
Simply add Yandex Tracker to your organization. You’ll be able to add links to Tracker tasks into Wiki pages and dynamic tables and see their names, as well as open task cards from the Yandex Wiki interface.
How can I integrate Yandex Wiki and Forms?
To embed a form on a page, use the embed code on Yandex Wiki.
To save form responses on a page, go to the Integration tab in Yandex Forms and select Yandex Wiki. For detailed instructions, click the link below.
