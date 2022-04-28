Call center automation

Get started
Automating your call center with voice robots frees up resources — money, time and employees — that you can then use to focus on developing your business.

Yandex SpeechKit technologies allow the bot to have a “live” chat, extract and save key information from a conversation, and automate call quality control. You can simplify communication with customers by launching a robotic call center in Yandex Cloud in a very short time.

What makes Yandex Cloud the right choice?

High quality speech recognition and synthesis

Our voice model is trained on thousands of hours of phone conversations, and our speech synthesis uses real human intonation to make communication with the customer as natural as possible.

Adapting to your business

Adapt the voice robot to the terminology and ins-and-outs of your business. Teach it new words and expressions to use in highly specialized scenarios.

Cost-effectiveness

On average, a bot costs three to four times less than a human operator, and it doesn’t ever have personal problems that affect performance. Plus you don’t need to deal with HR issues, pay taxes, or cover for vacations.

High performance

Yandex SpeechKit is deployed in the fault-tolerant and efficient Yandex Cloud infrastructure. It takes less than half a second to respond to a customer’s voice, with the quality pf speech recognition quality higher than 85%.

Quick launch

Cloud technologies and a convenient API allow you to launch a project of any complexity very quickly. There’s no need to deploy and maintain your own infrastructure — start using the service immediately after you register.

Turnkey voice bots

Our integration partners can offer a turnkey solution for your project based on their own solutions for speech technologies and their rich experience in implementing and improving voice bots based on Yandex SpeechKit.

Leading companies trust Yandex Cloud 

QIWI uses Yandex SpeechKit to analyze 100% of our voice messages. We are creating a catalog of requests and templates for processed calls and using them proactively as patterns for future calls.
Timur Vitalievich Vaisman,
Senior Product Development Specialist at QIWI
Get help from our partners

Our partners will create an IT project to meet your needs. They’ll cover every stage of the process: design the architecture, suggest technologies, calculate costs, and develop and support the solution.
Just AI: conversational AI technologies for businesses.
Naumen: voice and text bots, integrated IT solutions for businesses.
Neuro.net: voice bots and speech-based AI.
Robovoice: voice and text robots for support service automation.

