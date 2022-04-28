Call center automation in the cloud
Automating your call center with voice robots frees up resources — money, time and employees — that you can then use to focus on developing your business.
Yandex SpeechKit technologies allow the bot to have a “live” chat, extract and save key information from a conversation, and automate call quality control. You can simplify communication with customers by launching a robotic call center in Yandex Cloud in a very short time.
What makes Yandex Cloud the right choice?
High quality speech recognition and synthesis
Our voice model is trained on thousands of hours of phone conversations, and our speech synthesis uses real human intonation to make communication with the customer as natural as possible.
Adapting to your business
Adapt the voice robot to the terminology and ins-and-outs of your business. Teach it new words and expressions to use in highly specialized scenarios.
Cost-effectiveness
On average, a bot costs three to four times less than a human operator, and it doesn’t ever have personal problems that affect performance. Plus you don’t need to deal with HR issues, pay taxes, or cover for vacations.
High performance
Yandex SpeechKit is deployed in the fault-tolerant and efficient Yandex Cloud infrastructure. It takes less than half a second to respond to a customer’s voice, with the quality pf speech recognition quality higher than 85%.
Quick launch
Cloud technologies and a convenient API allow you to launch a project of any complexity very quickly. There’s no need to deploy and maintain your own infrastructure — start using the service immediately after you register.
Turnkey voice bots
Our integration partners can offer a turnkey solution for your project based on their own solutions for speech technologies and their rich experience in implementing and improving voice bots based on Yandex SpeechKit.