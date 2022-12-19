Microsoft services in the Cloud
Create a remote cloud office with Microsoft services in a matter of minutes.
Yandex Cloud makes licensed products, solutions, and services available in a new cloud format that is more reliable, scalable, and convenient.
We are currently unable to provide Microsoft licenses. You can use products via BYOL model.
What makes Yandex Cloud the right choice?
Easy scaling
Enable and disable VMs as needed. Use resources as the project demands.
Reliability and security
Build your IT project with a high-availability infrastructure that conforms to PCI DSS, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and Russian regulation.
Failover clusters
Create a failover DBMS cluster by installing SQL Server™ on VMs in different availability zones.
Solution architecture
Create resilient, manageable, and scalable applications and projects using innovative Yandex Cloud solutions.