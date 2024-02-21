How neural networks help track and respond to volcanic ash clouds

Specialists at the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences study volcanic activity, including ash fall, using information about emissions to conduct scientific research and inform international aviation authorities. In Kamchatka, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and local municipalities monitor ash fall to rapidly carry out rescue operations and keep the population informed.

Today, artificial intelligence and mathematical models have made it possible to fully automate the monitoring of the spread of volcanic ash clouds. A team of specialists at Yandex Cloud, Yandex Weather, and students of the Yandex School of Data Analysis have developed a service for tracking and predicting the spread of volcanic ash clouds for a 24-hour period. Using these technologies, rescue services can react more rapidly to eradicate the effects of ash emissions. The service is flexible and can be adapted to forecast ash emissions for any point on the globe. Here’s how we did it: