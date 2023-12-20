Business service plan
Expert technical support for your production environment.
A high SLA, assistance from specialists and development teams, early access to new services — everything you need for reliable use of our infrastructure and productive communication.
Advantages of the Business service plan
Rapid responses and priority tickets
Technical support is available around the clock. Response times for critical incidents are up to 30 minutes, and up to 4 hours for standard questions.
Immersion in your project
Our engineers and experts will help you solve problems, eliminate and analyze incidents, and get specialists involved for more comprehensive analysis and resolution.
Escalation to other lines and development teams
If we cannot solve a problem immediately, we call in senior specialists, experts and development teams for assistance.
Support for information security incidents
Yandex Cloud specialists warn about the risks of IS incidents. If one occurs, they provide notification in a timely manner, provide information about their analysis, and give recommendations on how to reduce risks that occur.
Investigation of problems
We provide an analysis of the causes of problems and recommendations for their prevention upon request.
Access to Technical Preview
Users of the Business service plan get early access to new Yandex Cloud tools and services.