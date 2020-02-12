Uberising the fitness industry. Decathlon in Yandex Cloud

Decathlon Russia started developing the service in 2018. In 2019, the company transferred the development and staging environments to various cloud platforms in Russia and Europe. In June 2019, it carried out migration to Yandex Cloud and launched the production environment. The project was implemented jointly by the Decathlon IT department team and a group of professional service engineers from Yandex Cloud.

The hardest part about the project was that there’re multiple environments (development, staging, and production) in different folders and networks and require access segregation at both the network and cloud level. The infrastructure logic is dictated by the security requirements, which differentiate logical and network access to Decathlon projects.

The development and staging environments are identical to the production environment in terms of services, but reside in the same availability zone. The production environment is distributed across three availability zones. The network load is balanced by Yandex Application Load Balancer. The stack includes: