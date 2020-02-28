Automated data collection with Yandex SpeechKit for Gazprom

The company provides a reliable supply of gas to consumers and helps establish civilized relations in this market, particularly by improving payment structures and discipline. This requires the continuous monitoring of gas consumption patterns, collection of meter readings, and accounting of payments.

Meter readings are collected by phone with strong seasonal peaks. 400,000 calls are processed on average every year. Speech conversion used to take up a lot of time. In 2019, we decided to use automation to streamline the entry of call-in meter readings.