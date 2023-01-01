API Gateway WebSocket Connection Service, REST: Connection methods
A set of methods for managing API Gateway WebSocket connections.
JSON Representation
{
"id": "string",
"gatewayId": "string",
"identity": {
"sourceIp": "string",
"userAgent": "string"
},
"connectedAt": "string",
"lastActiveAt": "string"
}
|Field
|Description
|id
|string
ID of the connection.
|gatewayId
|string
ID of the API Gateway.
|identity
|object
The information about the caller making the request to API Gateway.
|identity.
sourceIp
|string
The source IP address of the caller making the request to API Gateway.
|identity.
userAgent
|string
The User Agent of the caller making the request to API Gateway.
|connectedAt
|string (date-time)
The timestamp at which connection was established.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
|lastActiveAt
|string (date-time)
The timestamp at which connection was last accessed.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
Methods
|Method
|Description
|disconnect
|Disconnects the specified connection.
|get
|Returns the specified connection info.
|send
|Sends data to the specified connection.