Yandex API Gateway

API Gateway WebSocket Connection Service, REST: Connection.get

Returns the specified connection info.

HTTP request

GET https://apigateway-connections.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/websocket/v1/connections/{connectionId}

Path parameters

Parameter Description
connectionId

Required. ID of the connection to get.

The maximum string length in characters is 50.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "gatewayId": "string",
  "identity": {
    "sourceIp": "string",
    "userAgent": "string"
  },
  "connectedAt": "string",
  "lastActiveAt": "string"
}
Field Description
id string

ID of the connection.
gatewayId string

ID of the API Gateway.
identity object

The information about the caller making the request to API Gateway.
identity.
sourceIp		 string

The source IP address of the caller making the request to API Gateway.
identity.
userAgent		 string

The User Agent of the caller making the request to API Gateway.
connectedAt string (date-time)

The timestamp at which connection was established.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
lastActiveAt string (date-time)

The timestamp at which connection was last accessed.

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
