API Gateway WebSocket Connection Service, REST: Connection.get
Returns the specified connection info.
HTTP request
GET https://apigateway-connections.api.cloud.yandex.net/apigateways/websocket/v1/connections/{connectionId}
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|connectionId
|
Required. ID of the connection to get.
The maximum string length in characters is 50.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"gatewayId": "string",
"identity": {
"sourceIp": "string",
"userAgent": "string"
},
"connectedAt": "string",
"lastActiveAt": "string"
}
|Field
|Description
|id
|string
ID of the connection.
|gatewayId
|string
ID of the API Gateway.
|identity
|object
The information about the caller making the request to API Gateway.
|identity.
sourceIp
|string
The source IP address of the caller making the request to API Gateway.
|identity.
userAgent
|string
The User Agent of the caller making the request to API Gateway.
|connectedAt
|string (date-time)
The timestamp at which connection was established.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).
|lastActiveAt
|string (date-time)
The timestamp at which connection was last accessed.
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the Protocol Buffers reference. In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).