API Gateway WebSocket Connection Service, gRPC: ConnectionService

A set of methods for managing API Gateway WebSocket connections.

Call Description
Get Returns the specified connection info.
Send Sends data to the specified connection.
Disconnect Disconnects the specified connection.

Calls ConnectionService

Get

Returns the specified connection info.

rpc Get (GetConnectionRequest) returns (Connection)

GetConnectionRequest

Field Description
connection_id string
Required. ID of the connection to get. The maximum string length in characters is 50.

Connection

Field Description
id string
ID of the connection.
gateway_id string
ID of the API Gateway.
identity Identity
The information about the caller making the request to API Gateway.
connected_at google.protobuf.Timestamp
The timestamp at which connection was established.
last_active_at google.protobuf.Timestamp
The timestamp at which connection was last accessed.

Identity

Field Description
source_ip string
The source IP address of the caller making the request to API Gateway.
user_agent string
The User Agent of the caller making the request to API Gateway.

Send

Sends data to the specified connection.

rpc Send (SendToConnectionRequest) returns (SendToConnectionResponse)

SendToConnectionRequest

Field Description
connection_id string
Required. ID of the connection to which send. The maximum string length in characters is 50.
data bytes
Required. Data to send. The maximum string length in characters is 131072.
type enum DataType
Type of the sending data.
  • BINARY: Binary data.
  • TEXT: Text data.

SendToConnectionResponse

Disconnect

Disconnects the specified connection.

rpc Disconnect (DisconnectRequest) returns (DisconnectResponse)

DisconnectRequest

Field Description
connection_id string
Required. ID of the connection to disconnect. The maximum string length in characters is 50.

DisconnectResponse

