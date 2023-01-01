API Gateway WebSocket Connection Service, gRPC: ConnectionService
A set of methods for managing API Gateway WebSocket connections.
|Call
|Description
|Get
|Returns the specified connection info.
|Send
|Sends data to the specified connection.
|Disconnect
|Disconnects the specified connection.
Calls ConnectionService
Get
Returns the specified connection info.
rpc Get (GetConnectionRequest) returns (Connection)
GetConnectionRequest
|Field
|Description
|connection_id
|string
Required. ID of the connection to get. The maximum string length in characters is 50.
Connection
|Field
|Description
|id
|string
ID of the connection.
|gateway_id
|string
ID of the API Gateway.
|identity
|Identity
The information about the caller making the request to API Gateway.
|connected_at
|google.protobuf.Timestamp
The timestamp at which connection was established.
|last_active_at
|google.protobuf.Timestamp
The timestamp at which connection was last accessed.
Identity
|Field
|Description
|source_ip
|string
The source IP address of the caller making the request to API Gateway.
|user_agent
|string
The User Agent of the caller making the request to API Gateway.
Send
Sends data to the specified connection.
rpc Send (SendToConnectionRequest) returns (SendToConnectionResponse)
SendToConnectionRequest
|Field
|Description
|connection_id
|string
Required. ID of the connection to which send. The maximum string length in characters is 50.
|data
|bytes
Required. Data to send. The maximum string length in characters is 131072.
|type
|enum DataType
Type of the sending data.
SendToConnectionResponse
Disconnect
Disconnects the specified connection.
rpc Disconnect (DisconnectRequest) returns (DisconnectResponse)
DisconnectRequest
|Field
|Description
|connection_id
|string
Required. ID of the connection to disconnect. The maximum string length in characters is 50.