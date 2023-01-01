Get started
Yandex Application Load Balancer

Installing Application Load Balancer Gateway API for Managed Service for Kubernetes

Written by

Before you begin

  1. Create a Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster with the Public address setting : Auto.

  2. Create a node group in any suitable configuration.

Creating a service account .

  1. If you don't have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

    The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

  2. Create a service account, which is required for Gateway API:

  3. Assign it the roles:

  4. Create an authorized key for the service account and save it to a file named sa-key.json:

    yc iam key create \
  --service-account-name <name_of_ service_account_for__Gateway_API> \
  --output sa-key.json

Installation using Yandex Cloud Marketplace

  1. Go to the folder page and select Managed Service for Kubernetes.
  2. Click the name of the desired cluster and select the Marketplace tab.
  3. Under Applications available for installation, select Gateway API and click Use.
  4. Configure the application:
    • Namespace: Select a namespace or create a new one.
    • Application name: Enter an application name.
    • Folder ID: Select the folder to create load balancers in.
    • Network ID: Select the network to host the load balancers.
    • Subnet ID: Select the subnet to host the load balancers. Currently, load balancers created through the Gateway API can only be placed in the same subnet.
    • Secret Key: Paste the contents of the sa-key.json file.
  5. Click Install.

Installation using a Helm chart

  1. Install the Kubernetes package manager Нelm 3.

  2. Install the kubectl and configure it to work with the created cluster.

  3. Install the jq utility for JSON filtering:

    sudo apt update && sudo apt install jq

  4. Create a namespace:

    kubectl create namespace yc-alb-ingress

  5. To install a Helm chart with the Ingress controller, run the commands:

    export HELM_EXPERIMENTAL_OCI=1 && \
cat sa-key.json | helm registry login cr.yandex --username 'json_key' --password-stdin && \
helm pull oci://cr.yandex/yc-marketplace/yandex-cloud/gateway-api/gateway-api-helm/gateway-api \
  --version 0.4.16 \
  --untar && \
helm install \
  --namespace <namespace> \
  --set folderId=<folder_ID> \
  --set networkId=<network_ID> \
  --set subnetId=<subnet_ID> \
  --set-file saKeySecretKey=sa-key.json \
  yc-alb-gateway-api ./yc-alb-gateway-api-chart/

See also

In this article: