Backups
Backup types
- Full backups contain all data required for VM recovery. They're more reliable than incremental backups: if you delete one full backup, a VM can be restored from another one.
- Incremental backups only contain data that differs from a previous VM backup. A VM is restored from a chain of incremental backups. Incremental backups are faster and take up less space than full backups.
Tip
To take advantage of both types, combine them. For example, set two backup policies for a single VM: schedule weekly full backups in one policy and daily incremental backups in the other.
Storing backups
Backups created in Cloud Backup are stored in Yandex Object Storage internal buckets.
Data in Object Storage is stored securely in compliance with the international and national standards. Learn more in the Compliance section of the document about security in Yandex Cloud.
One can't get access to backup files and buckets that store them. VMs can only be restored from backups using Cloud Backup tools.