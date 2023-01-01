Get started
Creating a VM with a connection to Cloud Backup

    Note

    You can only connect a VM to Cloud Backup when creating it. To connect an existing VM to Cloud Backup, take snapshots of the VM's disks and create a new VM from the snapshots by selecting the backup option. The Ubuntu versions 20.04 and below are supported.

    1. In the management console, select the folder where you want to create a VM.
    2. In the list of services, select Compute Cloud.
    3. Click Create VM.
    4. Under Image/boot disk selection, choose Ubuntu version 20.04 or lower.
    5. Specify the VM parameters. For more information, see Creating a VM from a public Linux image.
    6. Under Backup, select the Cloud Backup connection option for your VM.
    7. Under Access, select the service account with the backup.editor role. If you don't have a service account:
      1. Click Create new.
      2. In the window that opens, enter a name for the service account.
      3. In the Roles in folder field, click and select backup.editor.
      4. Click Create.
    8. Click Create VM.

    Once the VM changes to the Running status, the Cloud Backup agent starts to install. This may take a few minutes. After that, the VM can be added to backup policies.

