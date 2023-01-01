Getting started with Yandex Cloud Backup
Cloud Backup is a service for creating backups and restoring Yandex Cloud resources and their data.
The service is at the Preview stage and available for Compute Cloud VMs running Ubuntu OS 20.04 or lower installed from Cloud Marketplace.
To get started with Cloud Backup:
- Request access to the service.
- Activate the service.
- Set up a service account.
- Create a VM.
- Attach your VM to a backup policy.
Request access to the service
To activate Cloud Backup, request access to the service from the support team.
Activate the service
Note
The minimum folder role required for activating the service is
backup.editor (see the role description).
To activate the service:
- In the management console, select the folder where you want to activate the service.
- In the list of services, select Cloud Backup.
- Click Activate.
Set up a service account
In the management console, select the folder where the service is activated.
Go to the Service accounts tab.
Click Create service account.
Enter the name of the service account. Name format requirements:
- The length can be from 3 to 63 characters.
- It may contain lowercase Latin letters, numbers, and hyphens.
- The first character must be a letter. The last character can't be a hyphen.
Click Add role and select the
backup.editorrole.
Click Create.
Create a VM
- In the management console, select the folder where the service is activated.
- In the list of services, select Compute Cloud.
- Click Create VM.
- Under Basic parameters:
- Enter a name and description for the VM.
- Select an availability zone to place the VM in.
- Under Image/boot disk selection, choose Ubuntu 20.04.
- Under Network settings:
Select the cloud network and subnet to connect the VM to. If you don't have a network, click Create network:
- In the resulting window, enter a network name and folder to host the network.
- Click Create.
Each network must have at least one subnet. If there is no subnet, create one by selecting Add subnet.
In the Public address field, select Auto.
Select appropriate security groups (if there is no corresponding field, the VM will be enabled for all incoming and outgoing traffic).
- Under Backup, select the Cloud Backup connection option for your VM.
- Under Access, specify the information required to access the instance:
Select the service account with the
backup.editorrole.
Enter the username in the Login field.
In the SSH key field, paste the contents of the public key file.
You will need to create a key pair for the SSH connection yourself, see Creating an SSH key pair.
- Click Create VM.
For more information, see Creating VMs.
Attach your VM to a backup policy
When the VM changes to the
Running status, a Cloud Backup agent starts getting installed on it. The installation will take several minutes. After that, you can link your instance to backup policies.
To link an instance to a backup policy:
- In the management console, select the folder where the service is activated.
- In the list of services, select Cloud Backup.
- Go to the Backup policies tab.
- Select one of the policies created by default.
- Under Virtual machines, click Attach VM.
- Select the appropriate VM and click Attach.