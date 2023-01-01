Billing threshold
The billing threshold is a negative personal account balance. The billing threshold is the implementation of a postpaid usage model for Yandex Cloud. In other words, this is the limit after which Yandex Cloud can:
- Require that you settle your arrears before the reporting period.
- Suspend your use of resources.
Your billing threshold is valid for 1 month.
The billing threshold is only valid when you select a bank card as your payment method. If you do, when you reach your limit, an attempt will be made to debit your card to cover what you owe.
Alert
The billing threshold amount and the total arrears when you are blocked may be different, since access to resources is not suspended immediately. The fact that you have a billing threshold does not guarantee that you will not spend over your limit.
Billing threshold amount
The billing threshold amount is calculated individually and depends on a combination of factors, including:
- Billing account type.
- Amount for resources consumed.
- Your financial standing.
You can find information about the billing threshold amount in the management console.
Enabling a billing threshold
The billing threshold is enabled automatically after the paid version is activated and the first reporting period ends.
Using a billing threshold
The billing threshold can only be used if you don't have a grant and your personal account balance is zero. If you use the billing threshold, you go into arrears as your personal account balance falls below zero.
If you are using a bank account to pay for Yandex Cloud resources, a billing threshold will not apply.
Paying arrears
The outstanding charges shall be paid within the deadline stipulated in the agreement. The payment method depends on your legal status. You cannot use grants to pay off arrears.
Note
We recommend that you track spending on your personal account and top up the balance so that it is always positive. If your personal account balance exceeds the billing threshold amount and you fail to pay your arrears before the deadline stipulated in the agreement, Yandex Cloud reserves the right to change the status of your personal account to SUSPENDED.
